Emergency services seek source of gas leak

Emergency services are trying to locate the source of a suspected gas leak at Cobden.
Seven Country Fire Authority units responded to a hazmat incident at 7.41am on Friday, January 19, at Victoria Street in Cobden.
A CFA spokesperson said units responded from Camperdown and Cobden and Fire Rescue Victoria officers are also on scene.
"Crews are working to find the source of a suspected gas leak," they said.
"Some staff in nearby buildings have been evacuated. The incident is ongoing."
According to the emergency.vic website there are currently seven emergency units responding and the incident is not yet listed as under control.
