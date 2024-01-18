How the internet is helping to lure a new generation of fishers across the region

Viral merchandise, YouTube videos and COVID-19 is hooking south-west youths into fishing.
One of them is 15-year-old Mason Hunt from Purnim who likes to catch Bream, Perch and Mulloway in Warrnambool's Hopkins River.
"The only reason I know how to fish is because I've learned from professionals and Youtubed everything," he said.
"Around COVID-19 lockdowns a lot of young people started getting into it because you were allowed to go out. A lot of people started watching Youtube and that too.
"Fishing with my granddad and my stepdad and cousins also got me into it. Now I go fishing whenever I can, a lot more now because it's school holidays and because granddad recently supplied us with a boat."
Warrnambool Tackle Shack's Tim Vincent said he'd observed the same trends in retail. He said viral videos and popular merchandise were playing "a massive role" in getting more youths into fishing.
"We're definitely seeing a few more kids and teenagers coming in," he said.
"We've got YETI in the shop which is an outdoor apparel and esky brand that's been huge for us in the past couple of years.
"We were one of the first businesses locally to stock that. We had it before it blew up in Australia, now everywhere has got it now.
"It just goes right out the door.
"But a lot of it is also to do with social media. A lot of kids see people fishing on Tiktok and Instagram - they'll get a rod for Christmas and they'll try it out.
"It's got a massive role."
