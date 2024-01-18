The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How the internet is helping to lure a new generation of fishers across the region

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 19 2024 - 10:47am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifteen-year-old Mason Hunt, from Purnim, has been fishing for six years. He said a lot of people his age were getting into fishing after COVID-19. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Fifteen-year-old Mason Hunt, from Purnim, has been fishing for six years. He said a lot of people his age were getting into fishing after COVID-19. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Viral merchandise, YouTube videos and COVID-19 is hooking south-west youths into fishing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.