Jockey would be 'over the moon' to win first race at Flemington

Warrnambool-based jockey Tom Madden is trying to create his own piece of racing history when he rides at the world-famous Flemington racecourse on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Madden, 26, who was born in Ireland and moved to Warrnambool over a year ago, rides the last-start Terang winner Hooah Havana for local trainer Lindsey Smith in a $80,000 special conditions race over 1200 metres.
"I would be over the moon if I could win a race at Flemington," Madden told The Standard.
"It would be a dream come true if Hooah Havana happened to win. I'll never forget as a child growing up in an Irish racing family back home everyone talked about Flemington and the Melbourne Cup.
"It's been on my racing bucket list to ride a winner at Flemington and I've got a chance on Saturday. It's part of racing folklore back home to say you've ridden at Flemington. I've only had the one ride there before and I was in awe of the place. It's a really big track and is just an amazing place."
Madden said Hooah Havana must be rated a good each-way chance after his win at Terang on New Years Day.
"I'm going there quietly confident we'll go well," he said.
"We won over 1125 metres at Terang and he hit the line strongly. Hooah Havana is lightly raced and has plenty of upside.
"I've ridden him in trackwork for Lindsey since the Terang victory and Hooah Havana is going really well. I suppose going up the Flemington 1200-metre straight could be a bit of a query but we'll be giving it our best shot."
Bookmakers have installed Hooah Havana as an $8 chance in the early betting markets.
Bitcoin, a stablemate of Hooah Havana, is the first emergency for Smith in a $130,000 restricted race while other local trainers Tom Dabernig and Maddie Raymond have runners on the big ten-race Flemington program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.