Plans for $5m community hub and indoor play centre unveiled in city's north

Plans for a $5 million community hub have been unveiled in Warrnambool's north.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mpower, a not-for-profit organisation, which develops programs and provides support to people with a disability, their families, and assists disadvantaged or underprivileged children, has outgrown its existing premises, according to chief operating officer Trudy Marr.
Ms Marr said the new headquarters at 11 Wangoom Road would include a new indoor community playground.
She said the initial plans had been submitted to Warrnambool City Council but new plans may need to be submitted after consultation with clients and community members.
"We're really excited," Ms Marr said.
"We've been working with our staff, the architects and Myers Planning to get it to this point."
Ms Marr said a call would be put out to clients and the community in early 2024 for feedback.
"We want to ensure it meets the needs of everyone," she said.
Ms Marr said the community hub was expected to take two years to build.
Mpower purchased the site and North Edge Child Care Centre - at the corner of Wangoom and Mortlake roads - in April 2023.
"Mpower have recently purchased the site and the North Edge Child Care facility, with an overarching vision for a purpose-built specialist hub to accommodate Mpower's current needs and planned growth," the application states.
"Mpower have been operating from their current site since 1998 and have outgrown their premises with services and staff now split across multiple locations across Warrnambool."
The double storey facility would meet the needs of Mpower's 95 staff and more than 1300 clients.
Mpower's Koroit Street site is no longer fit for purpose, the not-for-profit says.
"The Mpower specialist hub building will comprise approximately 3230-square metres in floor area across two levels with extensions to the child care comprising an additional 185-square metres," the application states.
"The proposal includes multiple education spaces, including for groups and play spaces on the ground floor with open plan staff preparation areas/office, amenities and storage across both levels.
"A cafeteria is also proposed as a teaching space for clients and to service Mpower staff and clients."
The proposal includes an indoor play centre, which will be open to the public on weekends.
Ms Marr said the community hub would create a diversity of spaces within the site that community groups could use after hours.
A neighbouring house has also been purchased which could become out-of-home-care, short-term accommodation or independent living.
Mpower was established in 1975 and delivers a range of services and programs to children, young people and adults, families and carers.
Mpower board president Rhys Boyle told The Standard last year it would be "business as usual" at North Edge Child Care Centre with all 30 staff retained and current childcare and kindergarten programming continued.
"We've outgrown our current facilities so we've had our eye out for a suitable site for a long time and we couldn't be more thrilled that this opportunity has arisen right alongside the North Edge Child Care Centre as it fits with our interest in ensuring that every child has the best possible start in life," Mr Boyle said.
"For now, our staffing and services will remain unchanged, but our hope is that the new premises will mean we can enrich and expand the support Mpower provides to families and people of all ages."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.