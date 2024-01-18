Warrnambool father and son off to inaugural Hockey5s World Cup in Oman

A Warrnambool father and son are jetting off to Oman for the Hockey5s World Cup.
Callum Bridge, 19, will represent Australia, while his dad Mark is team manager.
Mark told The Standard on Thursday the two were excited to take part in the inaugural competition.
"We had qualifiers on the Gold Coast in July and both our men's and women's teams came through undefeated, which is fantastic," he said.
"We fly out Friday, January 19 and the competition starts on January 24."
Mark said while the team had studied footage of some of the other teams, the strengths of each were largely unknown.
"Callum is very excited," he said.
Mark said it was a huge honour for both of them.
The outdoor competition will be contested by 16 teams.
There will be four days of competition, with two 30 minute matches each day.
The teams will play in a stadium with a crowd capacity of 6000 and the temperature is expected to hover around 28 or 29C.
"With a bit of luck we might bring home some silverwear," Mark said.
Callum, a goal keeper, spoke to The Standard about the qualifying tournament last year.
Bridge said the team had been working well throughout the tournament up until the final.
"We were down 3-1 to New Zealand in the first half, and we had to claw our way out of that," he said of Australia's 4-3 comeback triumph.
