Farm worker jailed for repeated drug driving

A farm worker who repeatedly drives high on drugs and without a licence has been jailed for one month.
Jake Terrence Barling, 28, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 16, to drug driving and driving while disqualified.
Those offences also breached a current community corrections order.
He was banned from driving for five years in the Frankston court during April last year and placed on a community correction order with conditions he do 200 hours of community work.
Those offences included breaching an interlock licence condition, driving while suspended, drug driving and refusing to accompany police for a drug test.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Barling had multiple prior offences of driving while suspended or disqualified and driving under the influence of drugs.
The magistrate said for a person aged 28 Barling had an appalling driving record.
He said Barling had done none of the 200 hours of community work and his continued offending was "absolutely unacceptable".
"It's not good enough to say you need to work. You are still driving with illicit drugs in your system," he said, adding that more drug impaired drivers were now involved in fatalities than drunk drivers.
"Today I'm going to wipe the slate clean and sentence you to a term of imprisonment.
"If you continue to offend and return to court, you will be sentenced to substantially longer than the one month imposed today."
Barling was also fined $800 and his licence was disqualified for another 12 months.
Police caught Barling drug driving and driving while disqualified in August last year at about 9am on the Cobden-Terang Road near Cobrico.
His vehicle was also seized, attracting towing and storage fees of $1295.
A lawyer told the court that Barling had been employed by Monk farming co. since January 2021, but he's had drug addiction issues since he was 16 years old.
His use peaked at half a gram of meth each day even though he was able to get off ice at one stage for 12 months.
The lawyer said that currently Barling had greatly reduced his use of methamphetamine and had been diagnosed with a stimulant use disorder.
The lawyer said Barling had been unable to do community work due to his busy work schedule.
He said he drove unlicensed because driving was an essential part of his job, his client felt he had little choice but to drive and while that was not an excuse it explained the offences.
The magistrate said breaching the corrections order by more similar offending was a serious aggravated factor in sentencing.
