The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Overtaking driver busted in roadworks zone, loses licence for six months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 19 2024 - 7:27am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overtaking driver busted in roadworks zone, loses licence for six months
Overtaking driver busted in roadworks zone, loses licence for six months

A professional driver caught at Panmure roadworks overtaking a B-double truck has lost his licence for six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.