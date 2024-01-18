Overtaking driver busted in roadworks zone, loses licence for six months

A professional driver caught at Panmure roadworks overtaking a B-double truck has lost his licence for six months.
Mark Mcphillips, 43, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 18, to speeding at more than 35kmh above the 80 kmh speed limit.
Police said that at 5.15pm on January 6 last year Mcphillips was driving a Toyota HiLux along the Princes Highway near Panmure.
He was observed travelling east and checked on radar at 118kmh in the 80kmh zone.
A lawyer for Mcphillips said his client was driving behind a B-double truck, overtook it, entered the roadworks zone and was caught speeding after coming back onto his side of the road.
"He regrets the decision to overtake in that road work zone even though there was no one working at that time," he said.
"His employment is at risk as his licence will be suspended for six months."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said such offences were all too easy to be committed, saying he understood that drivers accelerated to overtake heavy vehicles, but the law was strict and he had had no discretion.
Mcphillips was fined $300.
