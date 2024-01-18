Portland man found deceased in suspicious circumstances

Victoria Police homicide squad detectives are on the way to Portland to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a middle-aged man on Thursday evening, January 18.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Portland police officers were called to an address on Park Street about 7.30pm after a man, who is yet to be formally identified, was located deceased.
Police arrested another male at the Park Street address and he is currently assisting with their inquiries.
It is believed both parties are known to each other.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and a crime scene has been established.
Police have confirmed the man's death is suspicious and the deceased appeared to have suffered wounds which ended his life.
Homicide Squad detectives are expected to arrive in Portland before 11pm to start their investigations.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.