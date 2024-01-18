'No safety issue': council reassures Port Fairy residents about bridge

Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith has reassured troubled Port Fairy residents about the safety of the ageing Gipps Street Bridge.
The council acknowledged "community concerns about the condition and safety" of the bridge on January 17, 2024, but said there was no risk to the community, just weeks after installing reinforcing metal plates on the road surface.
The bridge was substantially refurbished just over seven years ago in late 2016. But the council announced in February 2023 that the 120-year-old structure would have to be torn down and rebuilt from scratch with infrastructure and environment director Edith Farrell saying it was "approaching the end of its serviceable life".
But the $5-$6 million replacement cost means it may not be rebuilt in the short term.
Cr Smith said speed and weight limits, along with the metal reinforcements, would keep the bridge safe for the moment.
"It's definitely safe. We have already dropped the speed limit down from 50kmh to 40kmh and we're going through the process of having the weight limit reduced as well," he said.
"Our staff have done that remedial work putting the plates on, so there's no safety issue, it won't collapse."
When the council announced the bridge would need replacing, it said the project would start in the next three to five years, but the increasingly rickety state of the structure appears to have brought the timeline forward, with the council now saying it will be done in 2025.
But that will depend on Moyne Shire getting government money to fund the project, which Cr Smith said was far from assured.
"In the current environment I wouldn't be super confident in either the federal or state government providing funding," he said.
"That said, we've got grant applications in for their bridge programs. In the meantime we are monitoring the deck closely.
"People need to take care crossing the bridge, especially cyclists. I would say cyclists should ideally dismount and walk across."
