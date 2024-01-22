Could ground-penetrating drone locate region's most fabled vessel

A ground-penetrating drone could locate the region's most fabled vessel and re-write history, a Mahogany Ship Committee member says.
Andy Finlay, co-chair of the committee, said there was a possibility the elusive ship was buried in sand dunes about two kilometres west of the former Midfield Meat rendering plant, near Kelly Swamp.
But he said a ground-penetrating drone was needed to investigate.
He said the committee had access to the technology about 12 months ago but it only penetrated three-and-a-half metres.
"Unfortunately we didn't glean anything at that time," Mr Finlay said.
"We need radar capability that can penetrate a depth of 15 to 20 metres to have any realistic prospect of finding anything."
Mr Finlay said if a discovery was found, the ship - said to have wrecked between Warrnambool and Port Fairy - could rewrite Australia's history books if it's proven to be of Portuguese origin.
The vessel is thought to be a 16th century Portuguese caravel.
Mr Finlay said the re-writing of history along the east coast of Australia would significantly boost south-west tourism.
He said the committee was conscious the wreck would not be found in its entirety but was confident the ballast or hull of the ship could be located.
Mr Finlay said the key advantage of a drone was it was non-invasive.
He said any search would require approval from the relevant government departments and First Nations people.
"This approval process can take time so going through the essential approval prerequisites is essential before any further search can be conducted," he said.
Mr Finlay urged anyone with knowledge of a drone with ground-penetrating capabilities and/or remote sensing techniques to get in touch at andy.c.finlay@gmail.com.
The former Warrnambool lawyer was a guest speaker at Flagstaff Hill's inaugural Wreckfest in November 2023.
Then on January 7, 2024 he visited a replica of the Portuguese caravel, hand-built by former Bushfield man Graeme Wylie, at NSW's Shellharbour.
Mr Wylie and his wife Felicite live on 'Notorious' which was inspired by the story of the Mahogany Ship.
