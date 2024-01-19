Fast five: Drivers who will catch the eye on night two of the classic

SOME of the best sprintcar drivers in the world will contest the second qualifying night of the 2024 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The Standard has picked some drivers to watch - for a myriad of reasons - on Saturday, January 20 at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
American Carson Macedo has been a regular contender at the classic and returns for the 51st edition in red-hot form.
Scored three consecutive wins at Avalon, Simpson and Allansford and rolls into the famous race as part of a well-oiled Dyson Motorsports team which has become like a second family to him.
Jock Goodyer has announced himself as one of Australia's best young sprintcar talents.
The Tasmanian is the current Australian number one and has picked up wins at will since mid-2023.
Loves racing at Premier Speedway too.
American Sheldon Haudenschild, racing for Terang's Jack Lee, went close to winning the classic 12 months ago.
The World of Outlaws racer jostled with eventual winner Brock Hallett throughout the second half of the 40-lap feature, the latter making the winning move out of the final corner.
World of Outlaws star James McFadden wants to create a slice of history and win the classic with a Toyota engine.
The Warrnambool-based ace, eyeing his third title, is racing for Hodges Motorsport which is in just its second campaign.
Queenslander Lockie McHugh is a regular visitor to Victoria and knows Premier Speedway well.
The 2022 classic champion is always in contention and will be in the frame.
