Work to install new $1m synthetic hockey pitch on track

Warrnambool will be able to host international hockey matches with a new $1 million pitch.
The club's old surface was removed last year and is being replaced with a blue state-of-the-art synthetic pitch.
Synthetic grass is being installed this week - in a shade of bright blue similar to that seen in televised hockey matches.
Hockey South West president Mark Bridge said he was incredibly happy with progress on the new pitch.
"It's one of the newer ones done," Mr Bridge said,
"It's state-of-the-art - we can host international games here if we wanted to - hopefully one day."
Mr Bridge said the club also hoped to host state games in the future.
"The premier league teams can come down, it's a perfect training facility."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain was also impressed with the surface.
He said it was a great partnership with the hockey club chipping in $200,000 for the pitch.
Mr Bridge said he was pleased work was on schedule and the pitch was expected to be completed in February.
"We'd like to say a huge thank you to the council," he said.
Mr Bridge said he hoped elite level games would be held on the pitch in the near future.
"We have a great network, so we will reach out and hopefully host a state league game," he said.
Warrnambool City Council voted to approve funding $800,000 towards the project in September 2023.
The council had to increase its budget for the project after its initial call for tenders in December 2022 saw the cost of the project exceed the initial budget.
In 2023 when the funding was increased to $800,000, councillor Richard Ziegeler said the hockey club needed an upgraded pitch.
"It's something that the hockey club needs and I think that we have to support it," Cr Ziegeler said.
"It means we will have a hockey pitch of particularly good standard and it just fits in with all the other high quality sporting facilities that this town is able to furnish".
The pitch is "very close" to the one being used at this year's Paris Olympics.
The club had lobbied for an upgrade to its pitch for a number of years.
