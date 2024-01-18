Ray White Warrnambool business owner adds Colac to portfolio

Ray White Warrnambool owner Fergus Torpy has taken over Ray White Colac.
Mr Torpy said he was thrilled to take on this new challenge and build upon the strong foundation laid by the outgoing owners.
Davina Pickles, Alistair Tune and Chloe Winzar, who are handing over the reins, will retain ownership of Ray White Camperdown.
"Ray White Colac presents an opportunity to further connect with the local community and provide exceptional real estate services," Mr Torpy said.
"Ray White Warrnambool has been in operation for about 25 years and we have grown it to become the biggest real estate business in south-west Victoria."
The Colac team will remain the same, Mr Torpy said.
"We have a highly energetic and proactive approach," he said.
"We have a great culture here and it's been one of our hallmarks. We are committed to investing in our people and creating a great working environment.
"One of the biggest things we really value is developing relationships and I think you can't appreciate service until you have experienced it. We want to invest and be part of the community in Colac.
"Ray White has offered us a larger network, more capabilities and extra exposure that has translated into better service for our clients. It makes sense to continue with this through to a great city like Colac."
Ray White Victoria and Tasmania chief executive officer Domenic Belfiore extended his congratulations to Fergus on this strategic expansion and appreciation for the outgoing business owners' hard work in growing Ray White Colac.
"We are confident that Fergus will bring continued success to Ray White Colac and we thank Davina and her team for their hard work and dedication in making the business a success," Mr Belfiore said.
"Fergus is one of our top Victoria business owners, salespeople and auctioneers and I have no doubt with his fresh energy and determination he will be able to take Ray White Colac to the next level."
Ray White Warrnambool enjoyed a busy year last year under Mr Torpy's leadership.
