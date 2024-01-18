Smoke from haystack fire causes traffic hazard on Princes Highway

UPDATE, Thursday, 12.55pm:
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson confirmed five CFA units were responding to a haystack fire after the alert was raised at about 9am on Thursday, January 18, near the Princes Highway at Garvoc.
"Units responded from Panmure, Laang, Garvoc, Dixie and Hopkins-Curdes," they said.
"Crews discovered approximately 450 hay bales, with 200 bales affected by fire.
"Crews are working with the owner to open the bales up so they are able to burn out.
"The incident is now under control."
Earlier: There's a haystack fire just east of Garvoc with smoke across the Princes Highway hindering driver visibility.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said community information was being released for the Garvoc district.
"There is a haystack fire at Princes Highway, near Garvoc," they said.
"Haystack fires are not likely to spread into grassland but do generate a lot of smoke.
"Smoke is spreading over Princes Highway. Firefighters are attending to this fire.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required."
The fire was reported to emergency services just before 10.30am on Thursday, January 18.
The emergency.vic.gov.au website currently lists four CFA units attending at the fire scene.
The CFA website warns that there are signs that hay may be heating up.
The CFA spokesman said spontaneous ignition was the leading cause of haystack fire in Victoria, and just one damp bale was enough to ignite a haystack.
Visit the CFA website for more information on preventing haystack fires www.cfa.vic.gov.au/hayandharvesting
