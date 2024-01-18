Bias on bowls: How the run home shapes up for contenders

WESTERN District Bowls Division weekend pennant restarts on Saturday, January 20 after four weeks off for the Christmas break.
With only four rounds until finals, it will be critical for those teams vying for finals positions to recapture form quickly.
Division one appears to have seven teams in contention and we look at its run home.
First, City Red, 87 points: Plays Timboon (a), City Gold (h), Warrnambool Gold (a), Koroit (h)
Second, Warrnambool Gold, 80 points: Koroit (h), Dunkeld (a), City Red (h), Warrnambool Blue
Third, City Gold, 74 points: Dunkeld (h), City Red, Warrnambool Blue (h), Mortlake (a)
Fourth, Mortlake, 71 points: Port Fairy (a), Dennington (h), Timboon (a), City Gold (h)
Fifth: Dunkeld, 69 points: City Gold (a), Warrnambool Gold (h), Koroit (a), Port Fairy (a)
Sixth: Koroit, 57 points: Warrnambool Gold (a), Port Fairy (a), Dunkeld (h), City Red (a)
Seventh, Port Fairy, 55 points: Mortlake (h), Koroit (h), Dennington (a), Dunkeld (h)
In 11 of the games involving these teams in the last four rounds they meet another contender, indicating that nothing is settled regarding finals in division one.
In division two, City White sits on top of the ladder with 95 points and will play finals barring a late-season meltdown. There are five other main contenders.
First, City White, 95 points: Plays Port Blue (a), City Blue (h), Warrnambool Red (a) Mortlake (h)
Second, Warrnambool Red, 81 points: Mortlake (h), Terang (a), City White (h), Warrnambool Green
Third, Terang, 75 points: City Blue (a), Warrnambool Red (h), Mortlake (a), Timboon (a)
Fourth, Lawn Tennis, 66 points: Timboon (h), City Brown(a), Port Fairy (a), City Blue (h)
Fifth, City Blue 65 points: Terang (h), City White, Warrnambool Green (h), Lawn Tennis (a)
Sixth, Mortlake 65 points: Warrnambool Red (a), Timboon (a), Terang (h), City White (a)
Other teams: Timboon 49 points, Port Fairy 47 points, Warrnambool Green 33 points, City Brown 24 points.
Of the contenders, Lawn Tennis has the best draw on paper, meeting only one of the other contenders, while Mortlake has the worst draw playing the top-three sides and also having only one home game.
