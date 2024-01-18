Everyone can join in at Port Fairy Jazz Festival

Audiences at the Port Fairy Jazz Festival will this year be able to have their own moment in the spotlight.
The festival, which will run from February 9-11, will feature an Open Mic night.
This will be conducted by the band the House Cats, at the Lecture Hall on the opening night of the festival.
Jazz festival committee member Jenni Hider-Smith said the Open Mic night fitted in with the feel of the festival.
"There is always a great vibe around the town and this will add to it," Ms Hider-Smith said.
"We have between 350-400 performers, who are part of 96 bands, so the Open Mic fits in with that feeling of everyone being a part of it."
The festival is expected to bring between 1200 and 1500 people to the town.
The first Port Fairy Jazz Festival was held in 2017.
The event was gaining serious momentum until that was halted with COVID causing havoc in 2021-22.
"It was our comeback last year and it went really well," Ms Hider-Smith said.
"It brings a lot of people into town and is great for the retailers, accommodation and the cafes."
The festival uses many venues in the town's CBD and has added the Oak and Anchor to that list for the first time.
These venues will be manned by a large and eager team of festival volunteers.
There will be no street parade on the Saturday morning of the festival this year, but performers will gather on Fiddler's Green for a "Blow-In".
This will involve all festival musicians coming together to share some tunes to kick-start the Saturday program.
Tickets for the festival can be booked online at www.portfairyjazz.com.au with day and full weekend tickets available.
