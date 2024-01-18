The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Everyone can join in at Port Fairy Jazz Festival

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
January 18 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy Jazz Festival. File picture
Port Fairy Jazz Festival. File picture

Audiences at the Port Fairy Jazz Festival will this year be able to have their own moment in the spotlight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.