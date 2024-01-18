Iconic Australian reptiles and mammals providing rainy day fun

A wet Thursday may not be a beach day, but local and visiting children still had plenty to keep them occupied at Lake Pertobe.
The Wildlife Exposure show took centre stage with families flocking to see native reptiles and mammals on January 18, 2024.
Snakes, possums, lizards and owls were among the collection of creatures on display.
But they were not just there for show, with children able to hold and pat the Australian bush icons.
The event was free and was part of the Warrnambool City Council's 'It's All Happening' summer campaign.
The previous Thursday featured a nature play day at the Botanical Gardens, while next Thursday will be a giant kites day at Jetty Flat.
