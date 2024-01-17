Title-winning team 'had an absolute ball' at country week, says coach

Warrnambool Blue under 13 country week coach Rodney Roberts says the enthusiasm and camaraderie amongst all his players throughout the tournament made for an enjoyable experience across the board.
The Warrnambool team triumphed in the grand final against Warrnambool Gold on Wednesday, January 17 in Portland, capping off a successful week for some of the region's most talented young players.
Roberts - the senior coach at Brierly-Christ Church - said the win was excellent but stressed the importance of building the foundations for the young kids.
"I can't fault any of the kids that were on my side, they are a ripping bunch of boys," he told The Standard.
"They all got along well, not one of them whined or complained and they put in a super effort.
"They loved it. For them, they build new relationships with people from other clubs which is important. They all had an absolute ball together."
The Warrnambool Blue team posted 93 at Cavalier Park in the final, helped largely by player-of-the-match Blair Roberts - Rodney's son - who compiled a classy 35 to hold the innings together.
The youngster led the competition for runs, scoring 165 at 82.5 from his six matches.
Despite the best efforts of Warrnambool Gold, an all-round bowling effort saw them bowled out for 58 in reply.
Roberts said his young side played the conditions well after winning the semi-final against Horsham on the same ground earlier in the day.
"It's always a tough wicket to bat on. We spoke about it before the game. We were always keen to bat first," he said.
"We got sent in which was a good thing. We were struggling a bit early and managed to get ourselves to 90-odd in the end which was a competitive score.
"I thought if we got to 100 we'd have a bit of a psychological advantage. We bowled really well and bowled Horsham out for 17 in the semi-final and with seven extras too.
"Our bowling and fielding was really good all week. The kids are 11, 12 and 13 and three days of cricket, they get buggered a bit but they just kept trying and that's what it came down to."
There were some excellent individual displays throughout the tournament, not only in the Warrnambool-based teams but across all sides with Tim Boyd - son of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association great Ben - snaring a hat-trick on Tuesday, January 16 against South West Green.
The youngster - part of the title-winning team - took 3-1 from his two overs including the magical milestone, which were all bowled.
Dennington junior Ethan Alexander - also part of the side - led the competition for wickets with nine scalps at an impressive average of 2.67.
