Romantic tryst on boat captured via security cameras, fines to be issued

A romantic tryst on a boat tied up at the Port Fairy wharf will lead to two lovers being fined $385 each.
The action on Tuesday night, January 16, 2024, was captured on CCTV and the boat owners were alerted via their security system there was activity on the boat.
That led to a report to police about breaching the Marine Act, interfering with a moored vessel.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said the CCTV footage was crystal clear and has led to the man and woman being identified.
He said the man had been spoken to by police and would be issued with a $385 infringement notice.
"A middle aged man and woman were captured on CCTV footage on a vessel moored at the Port Fairy wharf overnight on Tuesday," he said.
"The owners of the vessel received notification through the CCTV system that there was movement on the boat.
"That footage was checked, reviewed and the incident was reported to police."
Sergeant Walkley said it was an offence for anyone to be on a moored vessel at the wharf without the permission of the owners.
"There's a clear danger to anyone on any vessel, especially if those involved have been consuming alcohol," he said.
"There's also the potential for damage to the boat or for something to go missing. That certainly did not happen in this instance.
"But, we want to get the message out - don't go on the boats without permission."
It's understood the man and woman who climbed on the boat left after a couple of hours.
Their identities have not been revealed and it is not known if they are in a relationship.
The incident was reported to police on Wednesday and the man involved made admissions to police about his involvement in the alleged tryst.
"We certainly want to nip this sort of activity in the bud," Sergeant Walkley.
"We've had other incidents in the past where similar concerns have been raised about the unauthorised access of moored vessels.
"People need to be aware there are quite a lot of CCTV cameras in that area and you can expect that whatever activities you are involved in will be captured on camera and recorded."
