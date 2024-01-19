Editorial: Coming of age - racing into a bold new era

Next week's Australian title at Premier Speedway will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV through the Seven network. That's a great opportunity, thanks to the club, to promote the city and everything we love to a new audience. The sport gets weekly free-to-air TV coverage in Western Australia, there are live streams available from just about every major show these days. Mums, dads and children flock to the tracks. They can engage with drivers unlike major motorsport. The on-track entertainment is exhilarating. Think back to the 2023 classic when Portland's Brock Hallett claimed Australasia's biggest sprintcar prize in the final metres.

