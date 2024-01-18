'It's just fun': Riders revved up for big Shipwreck Coast motocross event

A Warrnambool teenager who started riding after getting a bike for his third birthday is ready to showcase his skills during a home-town event.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Curtis Morrison, 13, is one of more than 150 riders preparing to compete at Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club's annual two-day open, starting Saturday, January 20 at its Lake Gillear circuit.
The Brauer College student is excited to contest the junior 85cc A grade class on his KTM84.
"I'm hoping to stay on the bike, don't have any injuries and just ride smooth... have a good two days," he said.
Curtis said he enjoyed watching the other races when not on the track himself.
"I just look at their lines, see what I can do," he said.
Curtis, who also plays basketball and football, said motocross was "definitely the favourite".
Every weekend he is out riding in some form of club day or competition either at his home track or away, including a number of Australian title appearances.
"It's just fun... riding with my mates," he said. "I'm definitely getting a lot more confident (on the bike)."
Curtis' parents - Michael and Sara - are also keenly involved at the track, with his dad on the committee and mum volunteering in the canteen on race day.
"It's good to get a big event at your home track," Michael said of the upcoming two-day open.
"The kids who ride here every weekend get to showcase what they do week-in and week-out."
Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club president Shaun Walters said the club was looking forward to its first event of 2024.
"It's the first one of the year so everyone's coming along with brand new bikes, new teams, new gear, new set-ups to kick off the year," he said.
Walters praised the Warrnambool Motorcycle Club's "power of work" to upgrade the track in recent weeks.
Junior and senior classes, as well as a women's class, will be held on both days, with riders ranging from as young as eight to masters (45-and-over).
Racing starts 8.30am Saturday, January 20, with Sunday, January 21 kicking off from 8am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.