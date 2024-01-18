Good Samaritan punched to head 'four or five' times performing citizen's arrest

Updated, 3pm, January 18, 2024:
A member of the Warrnambool public who performed a citizen's arrest on a Kmart thief was allegedly punched to the head "four or five" times.
The alleged Warrnambool offender, Travis Hutchinson, 26, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 18.
He refused to appear in court and was remanded in custody until January 25, when he is expected to appear via a video link from custody.
Custody management issues were noted as anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder, brain damage from a car accident and he's withdrawing from cannabis use and possibly using other illicit substances.
Mr Hutchinson is already on a community corrections order relating to previous offending which runs until December 28 this year.
Police allege Mr Hutchinson was at the Kmart store in Gateway Plaza on Wednesday, January 17, separately but at the same time as another resident, who was with his two young children.
Mr Hutchinson selected a black backpack and then several other items before going to the camping section where he allegedly placed the items in the backpack.
He then selected further items in the tech section while observed by the victim, which he placed in the backpack.
The Good Samaritan believed Mr Hutchinson was going to steal the items and he alerted Kmart staff.
When asked by staff to show what was in the backpack, Mr Hutchinson became abusive and attempted to leave.
The victim then informed Mr Hutchinson he was performing a citizen's arrest under section 458 of the Crimes Act and restrained him.
Four items were then located - the Urban sling bag valued at $15, a bluetooth speaker ($20), an Everlast bag ($32) and a 12 volt hand vacuum ($49).
Security members were called and Mr Hutchinson said he would comply with them if the victim let go of his arm.
The Good Samaritan let him go, but Mr Hutchinson is alleged to have punched the man to his face "four ur five times" with a right clenched fist.
The victim wrested Mr Hutchinson to the ground and he was subdued.
Police were called at 4.15pm and Mr Hutchinson was arrested.
The victim's nose bled and swelling was caused.
Mr Hutchinson was later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody by police overnight on Wednesday.
