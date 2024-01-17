MPs ask Brophy to release details of Tasty Plate operation for audit

Two south-west MPs have joined calls for an independent review of Tasty Plate's operations following its sudden demise.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell and Member for Wannon Dan Tehan have arranged for advisory firm KordaMentha to conduct a pro-bono review into Tasty Plate's operations - pending management's co-operation.
Ms Britnell and Mr Tehan met with Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman and select members of the board on January 17, 2024, to discuss the sudden closure of Tasty Plate.
"We endorse the call from the community for a comprehensive independent review of Tasty Plate's operations and have coordinated a review to be conducted pro bono by KordaMentha into Tasty Plate's operations," Ms Britnell said.
"We have asked for the full cooperation of Brophy's CEO and board to provide information to assist this review."
Ms Britnell said during the meeting Mr Broekman and board members reiterated their earlier comments that the decision was made due to a lack of participants and hence, NDIS support package funding.
She said Mr Broekman made it clear that he wanted to 'draw a line in the sand and move on' from this situation.
"I do not believe that is an acceptable resolution, nor do the many community members contacting me expressing their disappointment and disbelief with Brophy's decision," Ms Britnell said.
Mr Tehan said an independent review would help us understand the challenges disability service providers are facing when it comes to NDIS funding arrangements.
"Participants and employees need choice," he said.
He said providing training should be a key service offered to participants.
"Tasty Plate's closure has caused great anguish in the community," Mr Tehan said.
"A review would help provide answers for the community."
Ms Britnell's comments come after it was revealed last week Tasty Plate was closing its doors.
The announcement trading would cease immediately came as a shock to the 19 staff members, 14 NDIS participants and volunteers.
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman told The Standard the business had lost close to $1 million over the past four-and-a-half years.
On Wednesday, Tasty Plate founder Helen Ridgwell said there were a number of questions which needed to be answered by the organisation.
