Family pays tribute to husband, father who always put others first

David Owen was a man who wore many hats.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
And if you knew him or had been a customer at his former Warrnambool business - you had probably heard the story about the old man in the hat.
Mr Owen's wife Lisa recalled the story he would share to put a smile on people's faces.
Her husband, who passed away on Tuesday at age 67, said an older woman came into the couple's former business - Kodak Express on the corner of Liebig and Koroit streets.
She had a photo of her late husband.
"She said she liked the photo but she didn't like the hat he was wearing and she asked David if he could remove it from the photo," Mrs Owen said.
"He said he thought he could Photoshop it or do something and asked the woman 'what colour was his hair?
"The woman's response was that he would 'find out when he removed the hat'."
It's easy to see Mr Owen was a person who put others first.
He enjoyed making people laugh, he would always be the first to put his hand up to help others and he loved family above all else.
Mrs Owen told The Standard her husband of 46 years years loved photography, being involved with the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club and championing causes for the city during his time as a councillor.
The couple had the business for more than three decades and Mr Owen was later the store manager at Lifeline Warrnambool.
The two met while Mrs Owen was studying teaching at Ballarat and became inseparable.
They moved to Melbourne where Mr Owen was working as a plumber's labourer and Mrs Owen was teaching.
Mr Owen later took a job at a camera house - a job he enjoyed a lot more than working for a plumber, his wife said.
"They trained him to process films," Mrs Owen said.
"He really showed a lot of potential and had a way with people - as everybody knows - and he was offered a share of the franchise in Warrnambool."
The couple moved to Warrnambool in 1981 and both worked at the business together.
They adopted their daughter Skye, now 38, who is from Korea and later James, now 32, who is also from Korea.
"It was an excellent business - I think we went from a week processing to same day processing, to an hour processing," Mrs Owen said.
She said the business proved very successful.
But the money wasn't exactly rolling in at the beginning.
"We knew we had made it when we bought a car that started every time," Mrs Owen laughed.
The proud granddad loved spending time with his grandchildren - Tobias, 3, and Grace, seven months.
James said he was sad his dad wouldn't see his children grow up.
He said he and his dad would often be in the garden together - always sharing a joke or two.
"He just liked being active, he didn't like sitting around," James said.
"I'm really sad he's not going to see his grandchildren grow up.
"He loved them so much - they had some really good times together.
"It was great to see the smile on his face when they walked in - he would light up."
Skye said she would miss the regular walks and talks she shared with her dad.
She said he also taught her a lot about talking to people when she was working at Kodak Express.
Mrs Owen said she had been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for her late husband.
"I want to say thank you and I just want to say how much we appreciate it," she said.
"The help, the support and recognition of David and who he was - everything he gave out we are getting back now."
The family are inviting members of the public to attend his funeral service at St Joseph's church on Thursday, January 25 at 1pm.
Mr Owen passed away after a six-year battle with prostate cancer.
His friend Michael Neoh paid tribute to the former councillor on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.