Modern family home in Dennington

Normally when someone buys a house, there's a list of tasks the new owner will want to carry out.
But according to the selling agent for this week's House of the Week, in this case you won't have to worry about that.
"I think it's a walk-in/walk out property," says Nigel Kol. "Everything is immaculately presented and there is not a thing to do."
Built on a large 684 square metre allotment, the house has only had one owner, and at roughly only two years old, comes with no maintenance.
With multiple living areas, it possesses something for everyone and is perfect for retiring couples, or a young family.
Attention to detail has been paid throughout the house, which is an enticing blend of contemporary style and elegance.
It comprises four generous-sized bedrooms, the main with a walk-in robe and full ensuite. The family bathroom is between the other bedrooms has a bath and separate toilet.
The western side of the home features an open plan kitchen, dining and living zone, with higher ceiling and square set plaster.
Other highlights include 900mm cooking appliances, gas ducted heating and split system cooling, and a drying room.
The home also provides its owners the opportunity to entertain like no other. Be the envy of your friends and family when they sit in the outdoor area, bathing in the afternoon sun and watching the sun set in the west.
With active families in mind, the generous backyard includes a concreted area designated for a trampoline or basketball hoop.
Side access gives you the opportunity to store your toys, with ample room beside the rear garage and a full drive all the way up to the rear of the gate. Given the width of the block, it is also possible to store a caravan or trailer.
You will not have to spend hours cutting grass or maintaining a garden, leaving you more time to do the things you wish to do.
The residence sits at the end of a quiet street, providing the new owners a peaceful environment in which to live.
Schools are a two minute walk up the road, the shops at Dennington's plaza are just a five-minute drive, and it's close to great hospitals, with Warrnambool's CBD just 10 minutes away.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Call the agent now for more details.
