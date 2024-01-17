First-time Flaggy 5 winners defy windy course conditions

A teenage medical student and a mother-of-three training for a half-marathon won the third instalment of the 2024 Flaggy 5 series.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Will Gleisner, 19, and Kristee Hayes, 37, defied windy conditions on Wednesday, January 17 to become first-time winners of the Warrnambool Athletic Club five-kilometre race.
Adelaide-based, Warrnambool-raised Gleisner decided to tackle the hilly course during his university break.
"Dad (Richard) was a runner back in the day, so it's nice to have him as a bit of a coach-type thing," he said.
"(Hills) are good to keep you fit but flat is nicer for getting a time."
The Flinders University student, who is completing a six-year course, is an avid runner with the 5km distance his preferred challenge.
He finished second in the Surf T Surf 6km fun run in early January and clocked a personal best 16 minutes and 30 seconds across 5km in Geelong recently.
Gleisner, who will start the second year of his degree in mid-February, said he was making the most of his new base in South Australia too.
"It's a lovely part of the world, there's lots of nice running tracks," he said.
The Port Fairy-based Hayes is immersing herself in the running scene after joining her home-town's parkrun events 18 months ago when she moved home from Torquay.
Hayes, who ran in her youth, was humbled to win a Flaggy 5 at her first attempt.
"We came over so the kids could have a crack at it so it got me to do it as well," she said.
"It was a bit tough. I am used to running parkrun in Port Fairy which is fairly flat and this has a few hills and it was very windy.
"We'll come back next week to see if we can beat our times."
Hayes tackled the Port Fairy half-marathon 11 months ago and is planning to run it again on February 18.
"5km is a favourite but we are training to do a bit more now because we're training for the half-marathon," she said.
"We're trying to do a better time than last year. It was tough last year - I couldn't walk for three days after it so hopefully I can do a bit better this year."
The third leg of the four-week Flaggy 5 series attracted 135 competitors - 97 runners and 38 walkers - across both 2.5km and 5km distances.
The series wraps up on January 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.