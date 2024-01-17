The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
First-time Flaggy 5 winners defy windy course conditions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 17 2024 - 7:52pm, first published 7:46pm
Kristee Hayes and Will Gleisner were the Flaggy 5 victors on Wednesday, January 17. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Kristee Hayes and Will Gleisner were the Flaggy 5 victors on Wednesday, January 17. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

A teenage medical student and a mother-of-three training for a half-marathon won the third instalment of the 2024 Flaggy 5 series.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist

