Back-to-back dream: Hallett wants to 'keep the classic title under my name'

Brock Hallett says he mainly feels internal pressure in his quest to win back-to-back Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprint Car Classics.
The Portland-native, who clinched his maiden classic title with a memorable pass in the closing metres of the 2023 edition, is one of a strong 106-driver field that will vie for 2024 crown at Premier Speedway from January 19 to 21.
He will contest the first night of qualifying alongside drivers such as fellow former winner Jamie Veal and star Americans Rico Abreu and Aaron Reutzel.
Hallett said there wasn't any extra external pressure to perform as the reigning champion.
"I put a fair bit of pressure on myself to make sure the car's up the front," he told The Standard.
"I'm quite hard on myself if things aren't going right. I wouldn't say I feel like there's a lot of pressure from outside but a lot of pressure from myself to try and back it up and try and keep the classic title under my name."
Hallett, who also took out last year's Premier Speedway track championship, is happy with his form which has seen him nab three podiums from his past four races.
He conceded he hadn't "got as many wins this year as what we would have liked' but is confident he can be a contender come Sunday.
"I think the team has showed this year that we can run up the front consistently," he said.
"There's a big list of drivers that are able to win it and whoever gets it right on the Sunday night final is going to walk out the winner. So we just need to put ourselves in a good position on Friday night when we qualify and the rest will hopefully take care of itself.
"There's probably 15 guns - your Jamie Veals, your James McFaddens, your Jock Goodyers, your Carson Macedos, your Rico Abreus, all those people and then there's another 15 people that are probably a bit of an underdog, a bit like I was last year. If they get it right they could win the race as well."
