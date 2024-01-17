Yep, that really happened: Kids getting the job done

For all the things in the world that are changing at the speed of light, there are remnants of the past that continue to prevail, even if they look a little different.
Since Adam was born, the youth of society have never been able to hide from the realities of work for too long.
The carefree primary school days are underrated and short-lived.
Then came the teenage years, a time when the realisation dawns on the importance of money to how the world rolls.
While we are shielded by school when it comes to having to work full time for a living, dipping our toes into the workforce happens at a much earlier age.
It is when you need your own money, for new clothes, football cards, the latest record, a school trip to the snow, the list goes on.
You know, the non-essentials a working class family just can't afford or a wealthy family believes are the things to teach the value of money.
Today we look back to the second half of the 20th century, and what teenagers did to earn their extra luxury item dollars.
The photo at the top of this story shows young Raymond Murphy from Koroit performing a task that has broken the hardest of men, picking spuds.
At the time of this photo in 1984, young Raymond was only 15, but was already a veteran in the spud paddock.
For generations of Koroit boys and girls, picking spuds was the most common entry level point into their working lives.
It was hot, it was dirty and it was hard, but it was done without complaint, with teenagers sharing the paddocks with their generation above - who were doing this for a living, not just as a holiday job.
But it wasn't just the country folk working hard, with many of the young lads and girls in town up for an early start.
The paperboy/girl was a common sight throughout the streets of Warrnambool in the wee hours of the morning.
An army of youth would head off on their bikes, from Smarts or Rodgers newsagencies, and have the papers delivered to homes in time for the breakfast tables.
It was an all weather job with winter particularly brutal.
Despite their severity, jobs like spud picking and paper rounds were popular, given the hours they were able to provide to ensure a decent wage.
Of course, this was a time when most part-time jobs were restricted to Friday nights and Saturday mornings - the only time retail was open outside of the Monday to Friday 9-5.
There was, as there always has been, room for the entrepreneur, as the photo with brothers Carl and Tony Hadfield shows.
This photo was on the front page of The Standard in 1959 and shows the boys collecting empty bottles from around campsites at the Warrnambool Surf Side One caravan park.
Of course this activity is now back as the 'in thing' with the government now paying for recyclable containers again.
But it wasn't just for themselves the youth of days gone were out working for money.
Sue Toleman was 13 in 1981 when this photo was taken of her washing a car.
Her good deed was part of her role as a member of the Warrnambool Tenpin Bowling Club that was holding a car wash to raise money for a trip to the Australian Championships in Adelaide.
On this day, Sue and her friends made $103 from washing 50 cars.
Other favoured ways of making money through the smarts or hard work of the youth included walk-a-thons, read-a-thons and of course the classics like the 40 Hour Famine and the old scouts Bob-a-Job.
It is reasonable to assume that last one will not be making a comeback.
