The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yep, that really happened: Kids getting the job done

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
January 17 2024 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Murphy picking spuds in 1984. File picture
Raymond Murphy picking spuds in 1984. File picture

For all the things in the world that are changing at the speed of light, there are remnants of the past that continue to prevail, even if they look a little different.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.