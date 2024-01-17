Baby dreams a reality as life-changing new service launches

The first south-west families have joined a transformative new public IVF program based at the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
South West Healthcare launched its fertility care clinic in October 2023 in partnership with Melbourne's Royal Women's Hospital as the third of nine satellite services across regional Victoria.
The clinic offers specialist consultations, diagnostics, ultrasounds and medications for patients undergoing IVF, potentially saving $20,000 on a service that is generally out of reach for many families.
SWH obstetrics and gynaecology clinical director Dr Rosy Buchanan is leading the local service and said it was a huge win for the south-west.
"A public IVF service is great news for the region and ensures that many more people have equitable and affordable access to fertility and have the chance to realise their dream of having a family and that's something we are keen to support," Dr Buchanan said.
"For some people who require multiple rounds of IVF before successfully birthing a healthy baby, this program would provide 'welcome financial relief' for families who needed to undergo multiple IVF rounds and could save them $10,000 to $20,000."
Dr Buchanan said SWH's women's health service had already been helping diagnose and treat a range of fertility-related health issues but the IVF service was a "welcome addition".
About one in six Australian couples have difficulty conceiving, and while IVF can be a daunting or expensive prospect, for those outside the major cities it often involves frequent and stressful travel.
Under the new program, the patient's egg collections and embryo transfers would still take place at the RWH in Melbourne but all the other follow-ups, medication, education and support could now be offered in Warrnambool.
Across the state more than 1100 people have joined up to the new service with more than 20 falling pregnant. In October 2023 the first baby was born thanks to the program.
The program also offers services like egg freezing for people undergoing health treatments that could compromise their fertility, such as cancer therapy.
SWH said anyone interested in accessing the service should get a referral from their GP to the RWH, along with the necessary screening tests. Eligible patients in the region would then be referred on to the Warrnambool service.
