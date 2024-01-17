Woman admits to road rage incident, warned to behave herself

A Hamilton woman with a significant criminal history has pleaded guilty in court to a road rage incident.
Danielle Knight, 29, pleaded guilty in the koori division of the Hamilton Magistrates Court and was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond.
Police said that a road rage incident was reported to police by both the victim and Knight.
The victim said he was cut off at a roundabout while Knight said she had been tailgated.
Later that day the victim reported to police a woman in a Holden Commodore sedan drove onto his front lawn and flattened his letterbox.
Knight was driving the vehicle.
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client took matters into her own hands after she felt she was not being listened to by police officers.
He said a driver's licence was very important to Knight who had a number of family responsibilities and had moved to the outskirts of the city for a fresh start.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge convicted and placed Knight on the bond, reminding her to no longer have anything to do with the victim.
