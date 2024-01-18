Wind energy hot spot: south-west tips past 500 turbines

South-west Victoria passed an important renewable energy milestone in late 2023, with the 500th wind turbine erected in the region.
As of January 2024 there have been 502 turbines built across the area spanning from Portland to Princetown and north to Dundonnell, with a further 418 either approved or in the planning pipeline.
The most recent turbines - raised in just the past few months - were 25 (out of 52) at the Ryan Corner Wind Farm, north of Port Fairy, and 14 (out of 23) at the Hawkesdale Wind Farm to the immediate south-east of Hawkesdale.
Both those wind farms sit squarely within Moyne Shire, which is unquestionably the Australian hot spot for wind energy development.
There are already seven operational wind farms in the shire totalling 317 turbines producing 1035.2 MW at peak capacity, potentially enough to power 1 million homes.
Early examples like Codrington and Yambuk, which came online in the early days of Australian wind energy in 2001 and 2005 are relatively small fry, both in the number of turbines and each tower's size.
Codrington has just 14 turbines, each one standing about 80 metres tall at the tip of the rotor blade. Macarthur Wind Farm, which was commissioned in 2013, has exactly 10 times as many turbines, and each one is 140 metres tall at the blade tip.
Dundonnell Wind Farm in the north of the shire - completed in 2020 - has another 80 turbines, each standing 189 metres above the surrounding paddocks. Mortons Lane, Salt Creek, and Mortlake South contain a further 63 turbines between them.
Hawkesdale and Ryan Corner will add another 75 turbines once complete, with the newly approved Woolsthorpe Wind Farm adding a further 13 - each standing 230 metres high - in the next couple of years.
That would take Moyne Shire past 400 turbines itself, but there are another five projects going through the stringent state government approvals process. These would potentially add another 315 turbines in the shire.
If all these projects are approved, Moyne will be hosting more than 3200 MW of wind energy generation, or 36.7 per cent of Victoria's wind power, in an area covering 2.4 per cent of the state's land surface.
For the local council, wind power is a fraught issue.
On the one hand the council has declared a climate crisis and is on board with the renewable energy revolution. On the other, it feels it is already bearing its share of the burden.
Council chief executive officer Brett Davis told The Standard in late 2023 the scale of wind development in Moyne Shire was "unprecedented".
"Moyne is uniquely placed in the state at the moment because it has been dealing with renewable energy for 20-plus years," Mr Davis said.
"If all the planned wind farms in Moyne are taken up, that's 12 per cent of the shire's 5500 square kilometres of land. The area covered by wind farms would be greater than the entire Wyndham municipal area."
The council has gradually hardened its stance against new wind projects in the shire, particularly because the state government has so far refused to set strategic guidelines for the new South West Renewable Energy Zone surrounding Moyne.
The problem is, south-west Victoria possesses the two most important features for ideal wind energy development: wind, and high-voltage power lines.
The south-west is notoriously windy, with reliable, powerful breezes blowing in from the southern ocean and few hills to interrupt the steady flow of air.
Then, the existence of the Portland Aluminium Smelter means there has long been a 500kV transmission line extending through the region to Melbourne.
High voltage lines are essential for efficiently transporting the power generated by wind farms to where the demand is highest, in major cities like Melbourne. But the lines are hugely expensive to build - Acciona recently announced a $1.4 billion project to build 237 km of lines in NSW - so wind projects almost always spring up near existing transmission.
Research by Australian National University scientists in 2022 assessing the ideal areas for renewable power generation showed south-west Victoria was by far the best part of the country to build a wind farm.
The state government has set strong emissions reduction targets since 2021, aiming for a cut of 28-35 per cent from 2005 levels by 2025, a 45-50 per cent cut by 2030, 75-80 per cent by 2035, and net zero by 2045.
The state has already cut emissions by about 30 per cent, but estimates suggest its renewable energy generation will have to grow 15-fold to reach net zero. With any meaningful offshore wind development at least a decade away it will take a lot of onshore wind and solar to meet those targets.
While the south-west already hosts the majority of the state's wind farms, the future wind development is very likely to also be concentrated in the region.
The government has made significant changes in the past three years to make way for its renewable transition, establishing VicGrid to coordinate its six new renewable energy zones, and relaunching the State Electricity Commission to get a tighter grip on the state's energy system.
A state government spokesperson said finding the appropriate level of renewable development in an area was a key plank of its planning process.
In Moyne Shire objectors have raised concerns about the effect projects could have on native birds and bats, as well as the potential to stifle agricultural development in possibly the highest quality farmland in the country.
If projects in Mt Fyans, Darlington and Hexham are given the government green light, there will be six wind farms totalling 380 wind turbines within 20 km of the town of Mortlake, almost encircling the town.
"That's the scale of what we're dealing with," Mr Davis told The Standard in late 2023.
"This change is beginning to happen throughout the state, but we are way ahead of it."
