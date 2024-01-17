The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man contesting charges serious criminal charges next week refused bail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 17 2024 - 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man contesting charges serious criminal charges next week refused bail
Man contesting charges serious criminal charges next week refused bail

A Hamilton man charged with assault and breaching court orders by calling a woman 61 times from prison has been refused bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.