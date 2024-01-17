Man contesting charges serious criminal charges next week refused bail

A Hamilton man charged with assault and breaching court orders by calling a woman 61 times from prison has been refused bail.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Jindara Austin, 29, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 17.
Police told the court that mid last year a woman was celebrating a birthday with a friend when Mr Austin started yelling in the street.
He approached the back door and appeared to be drug affected and was screaming.
The victim was on the toilet when she was allegedly grabbed by collar and thrown onto the floor, striking her head on a shower door frame and suffering a laceration to her head.
Mr Austin allegedly grabbed a knife out of a wood knife block which he threw against the wall.
He also allegedly smashed a dining chair against a wall.
Mr Austin then avoided police before handing himself in to the Ballarat police station where he was arrested.
In early August a woman claimed to have been dragged across a footpath by her hair, there was a verbal altercation, police were called and Mr Austin fled after allegedly grabbing the woman's mobile telephone.
Mr Austin has already spent 159 days in custody while on bail.
Between October 6 and October 25 Mr Austin was in custody when he allegedly contacted a woman 61 times by telephone despite court orders being in place.
He also had relevant prior court appearances, including threatening to kill another woman's unborn child, for which he was imprisoned.
A contested hearing is scheduled to be held next week in Warrnambool court relating to the new charges.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the allegations that 61 prison calls had been made, and recorded, was a deliberate and egregious breach of court orders.
He said he was satisfied there was an unacceptable risk of Mr Austin offending if he was released on bail.
The magistrate said that in March 2022 Mr Austin was found guilty of serious offences and jailed for five months.
In 2017 he was jailed in the Geelong court for three months for persistently breaching court orders.
Mr Lethbridge said a contested hearing was scheduled for next week and that alone was a matter that needed to be taken into consideration by the court in refusing the bail application.
Mr Austin will be in custody until his contested hearing in the Warrnambool court on Tuesday, January 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.