'It felt really amazing': Junior bowler's magical accolade

Backyard cricket is where the first memories are made for aspiring youngsters and the foundations for building their passion and knowledge for the sport.
For Cobden Cricket Club junior player Rhys Darcy, those early memories playing cricket in the backyard with his brothers and dad have been the catalyst for his love for the game.
The 11-year-old, who attends St Patrick's in Camperdown, has only been playing cricket for two years but ticked off an accolade many go through their entire career without achieving.
On Tuesday, January 16, representing South West Cricket Green at the under 13 country week carnival against Portland at Henty Park, the right-arm bowler snared a memorable hat-trick, bamboozling the opposition.
"It felt really amazing, I loved it, " he said.
"Having everyone watching me take the hat-trick also felt really great."
Darcy took up cricket after years playing in the backyard, wanting to experience all the sport had to offer.
He has become an important member of the Knights' under 13 team where is taking plenty of wickets and making runs.
"I was about nine when I decided to start playing for the Cobden Knights," he said.
"I've always loved playing backyard cricket and wanted to play club cricket. I loved bowling to my brothers and my dad in the backyard, it was always a lot of fun."
He said he wanted to have fun with his cricket and enjoyed watching and learning from the older players and coaches at the club and on the television.
"All the players I've played with and against, all the coaches teach me stuff," he said.
"I look up to all the players. I watch all the Test matches, Twenty20s and love to see them play."
Darcy said he was enjoying playing representative cricket this week and meeting new people from different clubs and leagues.
"It's been great fun, getting to play with all these new people who I've never played with before," he said.
The under 13 junior country week carnival concluded on Wednesday, January 17 with Warrnambool Blue clinching the title in the grand final against Warrnambool Gold.
The Rodney Roberts-coached team successfully defended 93 at Cavalier Park in Portland, bowling Warrnambool Blue out for 58.
Warrnambool Blue's Blair Roberts starred with 35 for the victors.
