Understanding workers' compensation claims

If you're injured at work it's important to know what to do to make a successful claim and receive the benefits you deserve. Picture Shutterstock

If you have suffered an injury in the workplace, you are entitled to make a workers' compensation claim. However, claims of this kind can be complex, and it can become difficult to understand the legal process while you are still recovering. Before you begin your claim, it is important to know what you need to do in order to make a successful claim and receive the benefits you deserve.

What is workers' compensation?

In Queensland, workers' compensation is an insurance system designed to protect workers who suffer an injury or illness as a result of their job duties or workplace environment. This system allows injured workers to receive financial compensation for medical bills, lost wages, rehabilitation services, and any other costs associated with their injury or injuries. This type of compensation can only be claimed if the accident or circumstances leading to the illness or injury occurred during the course of employment, including work-related travel or attending work-related functions.

If you have suffered an illness or injury under these circumstances, you are entitled to apply for workers' compensation.

When should I file a claim?

Your workers' compensation claim should be made as soon as possible, in order to give your claim the best chance of success.

Under the Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 (the Act), if you are injured in the workplace, it is a requirement to report the incident to your employer as soon as practicable. Early reporting of your injury or illness will also help your workers' compensation claim process run in a more timely manner, and reduce the possibility of the claim being rejected. Injured workers are expected to provide their employer with a medical certificate within 30 days of the incident in order to avoid possible claim rejections.

In Queensland, workers' compensation claims must be submitted within six months of the incident occurring. However, there are circumstances where exceptions can be made, such as if you are incapacitated and unable to make the claim during this time frame, or you are unable to obtain the required medical evidence in this time frame also.

What documents do I need to submit with my claim?

When filing a workers' compensation claim, you will most likely need to submit medical records, proof of income before and after your injury or illness occurred, the incident report, and statements from witnesses who saw the incident take place (if any).

Your medical records should outline the details of your injury or illness, the treatment received, and the prognosis. These records play a pivotal role in establishing a direct link between your condition and the workplace incident.

Proof of income both before and after the injury or illness occurred is another crucial component. This documentation serves to illustrate the financial impact of your condition, showcasing any disparity in earnings due to your inability to work at full capacity.

The incident report, documenting the details of how the injury or illness transpired, is fundamental in establishing the context and circumstances surrounding your workers' compensation claim. This report often acts as a foundational piece of evidence in determining the legitimacy of your case.

Statements from witnesses who observed the incident, if available, add another layer of credibility to your claim. These statements provide firsthand accounts of the events leading up to the injury or illness, offering additional perspectives that can strengthen your case.

Navigating the intricacies of gathering these documents can be daunting, which is where a workers' compensation lawyer becomes invaluable. Their expertise extends beyond legal counsel - a workers' compensation lawyer will be able to assist you with your documentation by advising what you need to provide and assisting you in their collection.

A workers' compensation lawyer will not only understand the specifics of your case, but the legal requirement also. Their assistance not only streamlines the process but also helps preemptively address any potential gaps or issues that might arise during the evaluation of your claim.

Should I seek legal assistance for my claim?

Navigating the legal system (especially in workers' compensation cases) can be daunting and confusing to do on your own. Workers' compensation lawyers are here for the sole purpose of assisting you with your case - and it is highly recommended you take up their help.

With a workers' compensation lawyer by your side, you automatically have a higher chance of success than if you were to pursue your case on your own. By choosing an experienced lawyer, you will have years of knowledge and expertise in this area of law working to help you win your case. Having a workers' compensation lawyer will also be beneficial if your claim is disputed by your employer or their insurance company.

Conclusion