Portland a 'viable solution' for offshore wind farm zone, says committee

Portland is a viable solution to the Port of Hastings for an offshore wind farm zone.
That's the view of the Committee for Portland, which has urged the federal government to expedite a decision on the proposed wind zone which stretches from Warrnambool to Port MacDonnell in South Australia.
The committee said in a statement a decision would provide certainty and garner investor confidence.
"While the committee understands environmental concerns resulted in the Port of Hastings site being deemed unsuitable, the lack of an alternative site will have a significant impact on Australia's net zero emission targets and Victoria's legislated offshore wind target timelines," the statement said.
"Strategically located in the South West Victoria Renewable Energy Zone and as one of Australia's busiest regional ports, the Port of Portland is a viable solution.
"The Port of Portland is Victoria's only naturally deep-water port. It provides a logistics gateway to the rest of Australia and the world, with connectivity to national road and rail networks."
The committee said Portland was a well-established location for the assembly and transportation of wind farm components and construction of supporting infrastructure, it has appropriate deep sea mooring, strong community support for renewable energy projects and the creation of jobs and an extensive community skill base in engineering and trades.
Committee for Portland chair Steve Garner said Portland's existing skill base made the city a suitable location.
"Portland, with its natural deep-water port and strategic location adjacent to the designated offshore wind zone, can play a key role in Australia reaching its clean energy targets," Mr Garner said.
"It's about providing industry and consumers with clean sustainable energy.
"By embracing renewable energy, we are not only safeguarding our environment but the prosperity and well-being of our community for generations to come."
The Standard reported last week a decision was not far away, with the federal government saying an announcement would be made early this year.
