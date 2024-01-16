Local art on show as leader continues to shine

Modesty limits Margaret Brodie's self-assessment of her artistic ability.
"I've been dabbling in art for a while," Ms Brodie declared.
The truth is, the talented Warrnambool artist has been creating art for 30 years.
She began with folk art and has used her three decades in the art community to work towards perfecting her craft.
But her impact on the south-west art scene has not been restricted to her own brush.
Ms Brodie is also a member and president of the Warrnambool and District Artists Society.
This organisation operates out of the Merri View Gallery and has been in play since 1961.
As it has constantly through its history, the society boasts a large number of artists in its membership.
"It's a very welcoming and supportive group to be a part of," Ms Brodie said.
"We have a lot of fun and being with other artists has helped me continue to improve."
The society is in the midst of staging its annual Summer Exhibition.
The exhibition began in December and will run through to February, with the gallery opened on weekends.
But at the moment, it is in the midst of its peak period, January 6-21.
During these two weeks, the gallery is open to the public every day, from noon to 4pm.
The works of 30 club members make up the exhibition, with a theme of "Local Scenes".
"We have so many talented artists," Ms Brodie said.
"The exhibition has some amazing pieces and has been well attended by locals and visitors."
The Merri View Gallery is located at 4 Coramba Court.
