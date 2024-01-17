The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Lovely things happen here': Bookworm's decade in dream shop

By Jenny McLaren
January 18 2024 - 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis Melbourne at his little shop, the Bookworm Gallery, in Koroit's main street. Picture by Anthony Brady
Dennis Melbourne at his little shop, the Bookworm Gallery, in Koroit's main street. Picture by Anthony Brady

WITH its comfy lounge chairs, cozy fireplace, the aroma of coffee brewing, friendly conversation and relaxing background music, it's a space that feels more like a home than a business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.