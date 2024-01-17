'Lovely things happen here': Bookworm's decade in dream shop

WITH its comfy lounge chairs, cozy fireplace, the aroma of coffee brewing, friendly conversation and relaxing background music, it's a space that feels more like a home than a business.
And that's just how Dennis Melbourne likes his customers to feel: at home.
It's what he set out to achieve a decade ago when he opened the doors to the quirky little place on Koroit's main street called the Bookworm Gallery.
So, when he hears regular comments from well-travelled customers like, "I didn't think places like this existed anymore", he's pretty confident he's achieved it.
"My goal was to create a lovely space where people could come and browse and sit with a coffee in front of the fire and relax. You can come here and feel safe.
"Lovely things happen here," he smiles.
"Connections are formed, friendships are made, people come here for catchups. It's just a nice place to relax. It's a real community hub."
In fact, some customers feel so much at home they put away their phones, pull up a chair, put pen to paper and write letters in that old-fashioned way; children sit cross-legged on the vintage Axminster floral carpet, lost among the feast of titles; and on Saturday mornings, a half-dozen or so local gents gather around the fire, swapping yarns and sharing laughs over coffee in a de facto men's shed way.
"I make coffees for everyone and away we go. It's just lovely," says Dennis, his own love of a simpler, pre-tech time clearly reflected in the gallery.
Sales are neatly hand-written in ledgers, much to the bemusement of his accountant, and despite his reluctant concession to EFTPOS, cash sales are still welcomed.
A '10-pound Pom' who grew up in Beatles and Rolling Stones-era England before migrating to Australia aged 19, Dennis, now 71, admits he still lives in the '70s when it comes to music and delights in bringing out his turntable to educate youngsters about the wonder of vinyl records.
A 'voracious reader' since childhood, owning a bookstore has been a dream for most of Dennis' life.
But it wasn't until he was lying in a hospital bed, confronted with his own mortality after a serious accident about 12 years ago that he decided it was time to turn the dream into a reality.
A spot of tree-trimming left him with broken ribs, a punctured lung and a gashed neck that required a steel plate after parting company with a four-metre ladder in his garden.
"While I was recovering in hospital, I thought, now is the time to do it."
While Dennis was getting back on his feet and negotiating his exit from his long-held job as a disability accommodation case manager with the Human Services Department, his wife Mary Reeves teed up a lease on the then vacant central cottage which they thought would serve the purpose well.
He spent three months painting the walls predominantly red and yellow to best showcase the artwork he would sell alongside the pre-loved books, before opening the gallery in December, 2013.
The wall space is dedicated to local artists and photographers, including some of Dennis' own. The self-taught artist of 30 years says he paints for his own enjoyment, using oils for his mainly seascapes and landscapes.
Other artists' paintings sell on commission, while the thousands of volumes of myriad genres neatly lining the many bookshelves are pre-loved, although Dennis also supports local and district authors by stocking their new releases.
He has a core of loyal local customers, but it's the visitors who make up the biggest market.
Summer holidays, events like the recently-held Lake School of Music and Dance, the Port Fairy Folkie, Koroit's Irish Festival and the May Racing Carnival are drawcards that bring plenty of trade to town, particularly in the first half of the year.
A book club operated in pre-COVID days and the occasional poetry readings are hosted by the gallery.
Known for his orderly displays, Dennis prides himself on knowing just where he can put his finger on a title.
"Ninety-nine per cent of the time I can find a book that a customer wants.
"But the best feeling of all is when someone comes in and finds a book they've been looking for for ages," he says.
There's no end to what people like to read and Dennis is always willing to help customers track down a rare title, but when it comes to collectors, it's cricket and Biggles books that are the most sought-after.
"If I had a hundred Biggles books I could sell them straight away," Dennis says, also listing Australiana, art and local history among the biggest sellers.
"There's a lot of interest in local history if I can get it. It disappears straight away."
While Dennis likes to lose himself in fiction by authors like Peter Temple or Garry Disher, or even a good yarn about bushrangers or explorers, he admits to being like a kid at Christmas when a box of donated books arrives on his counter.
"It's excitement time," he enthuses. "It's like, what's in this?"
He used to frequently source stock from op shops or garage sales, but these days donations are enough to keep the shelves lined.
Other local arts and craftwork have found their way into the displays, including aromatherapy oils hand-made by Mary, a reflexologist and aromatherapist and a great supporter, he says, of "his little hobby".
As a lifelong book lover in an era of screens and digital devices, Dennis takes heart from seeing so many children who still want to read books, come through his doors.
"I'm confident there's a future for books," he says.
