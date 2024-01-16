Rain pounds south-west region as lightning storms light up evening sky

Spectacular storms ripped across the south-west on Tuesday night, January 16.
Since 9am Tuesday until 7.30am today (January 17), Mortlake received 26.6 millimetres of rain, Hamilton 26.4, Mount Gellibrand 22.4, Westmere 16.4, Port Fairy 14.8 and Warrnambool 9.2.
Today's forecast for the south-west is for a cloudy day with daytime maximum temperatures between 19 and 22 degrees.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 20, along with Hamilton, Mortlake, Mortlake and Port Fairy, Ararat is likely to get to 23, Colac 22 and Portland just 17.
There's a medium chance of showers, becoming less likely in the early afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm in the east this morning, possibly severe.
Winds will be south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h turning westerly 25 to 40 km/h during the afternoon and evening.
A trough and cold front are crossing the state today bringing rain and storms to most areas and moving quickly across the state.
The front will clear the eastern parts of the state early on Thursday before a low passes to the south of the state during the day.
On Friday the next ridge builds over the state and persists through until Saturday.
For the days ahead, Warrnambool is expecting a shower or two of Thursday with a top of 19, Friday the chance of a morning shower 21, Saturday partly cloudy 24, Sunday a sunny 26.
There's only a five per cent chance of rain at the weekend.
