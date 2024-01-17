Friendship drives classic competitor's return 24 years after title win

AN enduring friendship borne out of a passion for speedway is driving a team's bid for Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic success.
It's been 24 years since American Danny 'The Dude' Lasoski arrived on Australian shores and flew home the classic champion.
Lasoski was driving for Western Australian team owner Sean Carren when he rolled into victory lane at Allansford's Premier Speedway in 2000.
The pair has remained close ever since and, at Carren's insistence, the Florida-based speedway consultant has returned to Victoria to help the team in its latest classic bid.
Lasoski, who will fly home the to United States on Monday, January 22, will be in the pits to support Carren and driver Brock Zearfoss - another American trying to take out the title - this weekend.
"Sean and I have been very good friends ever since I left and I'd do anything in the world for him," he told The Standard.
"He called me about a month ago and I didn't know if I wanted to come or not and about a week ago he said 'you're coming' and I am glad I did.
"We've had an absolutely wonderful time. He has Brock Zearfoss driving his race car and wanted me to come over.
"We came close to winning at Perth so I am very excited about coming to the classic and our chances."
Lasoski is now a grandfather-of-six in his mid-60s but remains heavily involved in his sport.
"I haven't really retired. I just took a break. Retirement is like a really strong word to me," he said.
"I haven't driven in four years but never say never. I make a joke out of it - 'I haven't retired yet, I can still get the job done'."
But it's off the track where the father-of-five is now focusing his expertise.
He runs a consulting business which started about a year ago and passes his expansive knowledge onto current-day competitors.
"When I stopped racing it was like withdrawals. I was mad at the world because I wanted to race and knew I was getting old and couldn't race," Lasoski said.
"I stayed away for a while and I hated that. I called my attorney and said 'I am going to start a company as a consulting business'.
"It is amazing how many people need help and I am enjoying it now helping young guys learn the trade and get better quicker."
His own racing resume carries plenty of weight.
Lasoski, now 64, won the Knoxville Nationals - sprintcars' pinnacle - four times.
He also won at the famed circuit 112 times in a 410 sprintcar.
The 2000 classic victory tops his Australian success but he also finished third a year later behind dynamic duo Donny Schatz and Danny Smith as part of an all-American podium.
"When I came to Warrnambool I didn't really comprehend the magnitude of the fans, of how many fans came," Lasoski reflected.
"It reminds me of our Knoxville Nationals and when we won (the classic), it was the same magnitude and same feeling.
"I wish I would have appreciated it more back in the day. I didn't realise what we'd accomplished.
"I just know we had a really good car and it was a dream to drive.
"The fans were second-to-none, everyone got around me and it was a big party afterwards."
Now back in familiar territory, Lasoski is eager to immerse himself in the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic hype, feeling a sense of acceptance from the Australian fan base.
"Today, of my god, I just can't wait to get back and see all the people I've met before," he said.
"I made friends in Perth, Warrnambool and even up in Sydney when we ran up there.
"We had the World of Outlaws Down Under and just all the people and race fans have really taken us in and not made us feel like an outsider."
