Classic book tells tales of sprintcars' storied history

TURNING the pages of a speedway book he co-produced brings back special memories for lifelong fan Geoff Rounds.
The Warrnambool author, together with editor Tony Loxley, helped create 50 Classic Classics to commemorate the famed Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The 544-page hardcover book, which weighs more than three kilograms, was a labour of love for the duo and is now available for fans seeking a walk down memory lane.
Rounds, who will turn 58 at the end of January, was just a bright-eyed boy when he watched his first classic in the 1970s.
He's missed just five since.
"I was seven at the first one. The car I really first remember was the Batmobile in '75 from Sydney," Rounds told The Standard.
"It had about five wings on it. It's a really cool car.
"I like the way my birthday has (most years) culminated with the classic. It was always special getting a birthday greeting off Charlie Burley who was the then-track announcer."
Rounds' connection to speedway was borne out of his family's involvement and the classic, which has grown from a two-day meeting to a three-day sporting extravaganza, "is the best week of the year" for the racing enthusiast.
"If my parents (Bill and Brenda) didn't race (saloon cars) I might not have ever got involved in the fabulous sport," he said.
"As far as a favourite classic, it was always special to me when an American won this race because they made such an effort.
"I couldn't never believe you would come all this way to race for two days and then fly home."
The idea to make a book celebrating the classic's winners became a passion project for Rounds, who is on the club's committee and helps in the in-field on race night, and Sydney-based Loxley who runs Full Throttle Publishing.
It was originally hoped to be out in time for the 50th classic - itself postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - but will instead be available to fans when the 51st edition at Premier Speedway rolls around from January 19-21, 2024.
Portland's Brock Hallett, who won the milestone edition, has written the book's foreword.
"I was going to do a book, Tony was going to do a book and in the end he came and said 'we may as well do one together'," Rounds said.
"That was in 2019 so it's been a long journey.
"It's done now and I couldn't be happier. I did the book because I'd collected so much stuff over decades."
Rounds, who loved watching the big-name racers such as Garry Rush, Garry Brazier, Brooke Tatnell and Max Dumesny in the 1980s and '90s, said the response had been overwhelming.
"We did a huge number in pre-sale. We have printed about 2500 books, we went a bit conservative and the pre-sales were up about 800 pretty quick," he said.
"There's more than 1300 photos in the book.
'We had to go through over 5000 images and they weren't just prints, a lot were old negatives.
"The scanning work in black and white negatives was a long process and a lot of older photographers who would find negatives or photos would contact you somehow and say 'would you be interested in these?'.
"The response, particularly from photographers, has been amazing from around Australia.
"I think it's the best speedway book ever produced in Australia.
"A lot of people have contributed in a big way or in some way and I feel the book is for them.
"It's for everyone in the sport."
50 Classic Classics will be available at The Standard fan appreciation day at Warrnambool Greyhound Club on Saturday, January 20 as well as at Staffords Jewellers in Liebig Street and Premier Speedway.
