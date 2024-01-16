Setback for city BMX club as new surface laid by volunteers is destroyed

Hours of volunteer work making the Warrnambool BMX track competition ready has been undone.
Club president Susan Vincent said club members spent about five hours laying a polymer and concrete mix on about 100 metres of the track.
Mrs Vincent said the club was in the process of upgrading the granulated sand/clay track to the polymer base.
She said this would mean the track could be used year-round and the club could host more competitions.
The process requires a stretch of three dry days to ensure the surface doesn't wash away.
"We got an external company to lay a more rigid polymer surface to the track," she said.
However, the company was located interstate and on two occasions when they completed works, the new surface was washed away.
"After they twice attempted to lay the polymer and it was washed away with rain, our volunteers decided to learn how to do it ourselves," Mrs Vincent said.
She said a decision was made on Sunday to attempt to upgrade 100 metres of the track.
"The volunteers were there for four or five hours," Mrs Vincent said.
"It's hard work."
The section with the new base was roped off to allow it two to three days to dry.
Mrs Vincent said people who wanted to use the track had plenty of space outside the area that had been resurfaced.
However, on Monday club members found someone had removed the flags and rode over the newly-laid surface.
"It's very disappointing," she said.
"We have to dig that out again and do all that work again."
The materials will also have to be purchased again, Mrs Vincent said.
She said the club was doing everything it could to upgrade the surface to allow the city to host competitions.
Mrs Vincent said it would probably take a year to complete but if the work continues to be undone, it would take longer.
