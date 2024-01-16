The Standard
Long-awaited Warrnambool Base Hospital ED expansion works begin

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 17 2024 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
Warrnambool Base Hospital is about to start a long overdue emergency department expansion.
Work has started on the long overdue $3.7 million expansion of Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department.

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

