'He always put others first': Former councillor loses battle with cancer

David Owen spent the last months of life doing everything he could to ensure his family would be taken care of when he was gone.
The 67-year-old's six-year battle with prostate cancer ended on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, when he passed away surrounded by family.
The former Warrnambool councillor and owner of Kodak Express in Liebig Street was remembered by his mate Michael Neoh as someone who was incredibly selfless.
"David was more than a colleague - he was a friend and that friendship extended beyond our time on council," Mr Neoh said.
"He was always asking about how my family was and he would never shake your hand - he would always greet you with a hug.
"That was the kind of person David was."
Mr Neoh said Mr Owen touched the lives of everyone he met.
"No one was really a stranger to David - if he met someone once, he would embrace them," he said.
Mr Neoh said his late friend had contributed so much to the community as a business owner, councillor, Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club volunteer and helping run Lifeline's Warrnambool shop.
"He was embedded in the community in so many ways," he said.
Mr Neoh said Mr Owen's family meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Skye, son James and grandchildren Tobias, 3, and Grace, seven months.
"Family meant everything to him," Mr Neoh said.
He said the final months of his life were spent doing everything he could for his family.
"He spent the last part of his life putting them first," he said.
"David is at peace now knowing there is a support network around his family."
Mr Neoh said Mr Owen had also wanted to see a new surf life saving club built for the city.
"I think there are enough people who are aligned with David and the surf club and in local, state and federal politics who can really push this," he said.
In 2019, Mr Owen spoke to The Standard about his cancer battle.
He said the experience had helped him understand what other people with cancer were going through. "If you don't experience something you really don't get it," he said.
