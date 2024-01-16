The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I'd better tick this one off': Debut driver ready to soak up classic

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 16 2024 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Dennison (right) pictured after a feature win. Picture by Trevor Greenwood
David Dennison (right) pictured after a feature win. Picture by Trevor Greenwood

East Gippsland-based sprintcar driver David Dennison has no real expectations of himself but to embrace the occasion when he ticks off a bucket list item in his career at the Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.