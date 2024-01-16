'I'd better tick this one off': Debut driver ready to soak up classic

East Gippsland-based sprintcar driver David Dennison has no real expectations of himself but to embrace the occasion when he ticks off a bucket list item in his career at the Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The 59-year-old will make his debut in the iconic race at Allansford's Premier Speedway from January 19-21 when he lines up in Saturday's qualifiers.
Dennison, who hails from Bairnsdale, and is a long-time driver in the VSC Sprintcars, says it is exciting to nominate after more than two decades behind the wheel.
While the energetic driver said he was hoping to advance through to the finale on Sunday, January 21, set to feature the top 90 cars, he was eager to experience all the classic had to offer.
From the crowd, to the noise and the spectacle the three-day showcase creates around the city, he is looking to embrace it all.
"As long as I finish (the classic) and make it to the end, I'll be happy I reckon," he said.
"I've raced the VSC Sprintcars for a minimum of about 10 years and never actually been down and watched Warrnambool. But I'll get down to the track on Friday night and have a look.
"I've actually raced down at Warrnambool in the past few years in the SRA rounds and I decided now that I'm nearly turning 60, which I will be this year, I'd better tick this one off the bucket list and do the classic.
"All being well I'll come back and do the Australian titles the following weekend and go from there but I'm looking forward to it this weekend however I go.
"It's going to be a lot of fun."
Dennison, who will arrive in the region on Friday, basing himself out of Terang, said speedway racing had been a big part of his life since taking it up when he was "around 36".
He said taking on the iconic race for the first time was significant for him regardless of where he finished.
"I'm really looking forward to the anticipation of taking part in it all, you hear so much about it (the classic), " he said.
"For me, I'll just put tyres on the car and go out there and try and go as fast as I humanly can."
