Emerging leader embraces new role after country week success

Now that Port Fairy teenager Sam Allen has made his way back into the top-of-the-table Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one side, he is desperate to hold his spot.
The 17-year-old Emmanuel College student, fresh from captaining Warrnambool's under 17 country week side to a title on January 12, is relishing learning under number one spinner and vice-captain Alex Jennings as he embarks on a new role in the Alastair Templeton-coached team.
Allen said after toiling away earlier this season he was looking to make an impact in the lead-up towards division one finals.
The talented spinning all-rounder has been starved of wickets at division one level but is playing his role.
"I started in the twos and toiled away and I've got myself back into the ones in a new role," he said.
"Being the second spinner and letting 'AJ' (Alex Jennings) do his job is what I'm doing. He's really good and any question you have he'll answer it.
"He's a great leader out on the field for us."
Allen said the change in coaching and player personnel in the off-season had created such a strong and vibrant dynamic at the club, pointing to first-year mentor Templeton as a major catalyst in the success so far.
He added more competition for spots was creating a competitive environment.
"I've gone really well this year I think and everything he (Templeton) does is for a reason," he said.
"I've had a few queries and he's come back at me straight away with the answer.
"The teas on a Thursday night, the crowds on a Saturday are unreal. There's a lot of really good vibes around the club at the moment.
"It's definitely a good club to be around."
He said the experience of leading the under 17 association team to a country week title was invaluable to his own game and leadership aspirations.
Allen contributed strongly to the cause, racking up 181 runs across the carnival, with a best of 68 and two scores of 45.
"It was a great experience, especially being captain of the team that's for sure," he said.
"It's a new role and I absolutely loved it. Having the reins, being in charge a bit and having someone the boys can look up to was great.
"Hopefully I can continue that role moving forward. Being a sounding board for the boys was really key. I learnt a lot."
