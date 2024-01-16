The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Severe weather warning issued for parts of the south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 16 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The expected radar at 1.10pm Tuesday.
The expected radar at 1.10pm Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology at 10.30am, Tuesday, January 16, for heavy rain for parts of the south-west, Mallee and Northern Country forecast districts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.