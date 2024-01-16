Severe weather warning issued for parts of the south-west

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology at 10.30am, Tuesday, January 16, for heavy rain for parts of the south-west, Mallee and Northern Country forecast districts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Nelson in the south-west as well as Kerang and Robinvale.
A warm and moist environment combined with some middle level instability has triggered slow moving thunderstorms today.
There's been two fires reported about 11am, at Dirk Dirk and Mumbannar.
A CFA spokespersonsaid three Country Fire Authority units responded to a grass and scrub fire on Liddles Lane in Drik Drik at 10.54am.
The units were from Dartmoor, Drik Drik and Green Triangle. The incident was under control at 11.12am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 1:30 pm.
