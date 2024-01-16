Under the Auld Pump: Passion for club, community runs deep for president

Incoming North Warrnambool Eagles president Tanya Wines goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD, discussing her new role at the Hampden league club, netball career and life outside sport.
TANYA WINES
AT A GLANCE
Born: January 16, 1974.
Husband: Josh. Children: Lachlan and Harrison.
Parents: Marj and Cam. Sibling: Ian.
Education: Willaura Primary School before going to Lake Bolac Secondary College.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be watching people play sport at either an individual level or as part of a team.
Tanya, I note you spent your early education years at Willaura. What was it like growing up in a small community?
I loved it. I knew no different. My parents were heavily involved in community groups and it's their commitment and dedication to those groups that has rubbed off on me. It's very important that we all give back to our communities especially the ones in rural areas. I started off my sporting life playing junior netball with Willaura before playing in the seniors. I'll never forget I would have been 15 when I was playing in a Mininera netball grand final and I rolled my right ankle. I had to have a full reconstruction of my right ankle at the Ballarat hospital. I was in plaster for eight weeks. It's amazing how the medical technology has improved for any breaks or sprains from 1989.
Did that ankle injury come back to haunt your netball career?
Yes. I was playing netball for North Warrnambool in 2003 and I rolled my right ankle in a game. It only turned out to be a slight tear but I needed a lot of rehabilitation to get it right. I left playing for North Warrnambool at the end of 2003 and went out and was playing coach at Dennington in 2004 before going back to North Warrnambool as the open and division one coach in 2005. We won the division one flag in 2005. We left Warrnambool in 2008 and moved to Western Australia and lived there for a few years before moving to Darwin.
What line of work were you in while you were living interstate?
I've been heavily involved in the medical science field. I was a laboratory manger for a private pathology company for a number of years while we were away and when in Darwin in 2012 my husband Josh and I got involved with the Waratah Football Club. We got caught up with the junior footy programs helping out with the Tiwi Island boys and took part in school footy programs. I ended up being appointed coach of the Nightcliff Football Club's senior netball side for two seasons. We made two grand finals but sadly were not good enough to win a flag. We decided to head back to Warrnambool in December 2019 and it was obvious that we would get caught up with the North Warrnambool Eagles Football Netball Club again as we've got very strong family ties with the club. We had our first season back at the club in 2020 but the season was heavily impacted because of COVID. Our son Lachlan was playing in the under 18 side while Harrison was in the under 14s and I helped out with the both grades before deciding to go on the committee in 2023.
What was the main reason you put your hand up to go on the committee?
It probably all stems back to my parents saying that you have to give back to your community. It takes a lot of volunteers to help run any sporting club. There's always a lot of work going on behind the scenes which people would not see. For example, we can do up to 130 meals during footy season on a Thursday night and it takes a lot of work by volunteers to get that done. It takes an army of people to get the work done and it's easier to do it if the load is spread around.
Tanya, your role at the North Warrnambool Eagles changed in December last year. Do you wish to elaborate?
I was appointed president of the club at the annual general meeting in December. Pat Doran and Gerard Lourey had been joint presidents for the past three years and did wonderful jobs in their times in the role.
Tanya, that means you're the first solo female president of a Hampden Football Netball Club. How does that sit with you?
I don't think it's about being male or female in the role. I don't think that matters. It's all about giving it your best shot for the club and the community's sake. We've got 17 people on the committee for the 2024 season and they're all committed to making sure the club offers a safe environment for not only our participants whether they be our footballers or netballers but also for our supporters and the wider community. The North Warrnambool Eagles Football Netball club offers a wonderful culture and we want to build on it. The club, like so many other organisations, was knocked about by COVID. It changed the world. There was not much social interaction due to COVID but we're doing our best to ensure the level of interaction between all the groups within the club increases in 2024. We're very lucky to have a great group of sponsors and we appreciate their support.
Tanya, Adam Dowie has walked away as the senior football coach. How would you describe his involvement with the club?
Adam did a sensational job for the club. He's got a clever footy brain and has taken the club to the next level. We're thankful for his efforts during his five years as the senior coach.
Tanya, it must be frustrating for the club that they haven't had silverware for the senior footy side?
It's probably a true statement that it's been a bit frustrating but we're confident we've got a good foundation in place for success in the future. Nathan Vardy has replaced Adam as the senior coach and he's been doing a lot of work in the off-season to ensure we have a good 2024. Our recruiting team have done a big job making sure we retain players from last season and we're hopeful of adding a few new recruits to our playing list but we're mindful we have some good young players on our list. The early indications are season 2024 is going to be very competitive at the senior level of footy and I would say the same for the netball which can only be good for sport in this region.
