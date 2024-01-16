Under the Auld Pump: Passion for club, community runs deep for president

I've been heavily involved in the medical science field. I was a laboratory manger for a private pathology company for a number of years while we were away and when in Darwin in 2012 my husband Josh and I got involved with the Waratah Football Club. We got caught up with the junior footy programs helping out with the Tiwi Island boys and took part in school footy programs. I ended up being appointed coach of the Nightcliff Football Club's senior netball side for two seasons. We made two grand finals but sadly were not good enough to win a flag. We decided to head back to Warrnambool in December 2019 and it was obvious that we would get caught up with the North Warrnambool Eagles Football Netball Club again as we've got very strong family ties with the club. We had our first season back at the club in 2020 but the season was heavily impacted because of COVID. Our son Lachlan was playing in the under 18 side while Harrison was in the under 14s and I helped out with the both grades before deciding to go on the committee in 2023.