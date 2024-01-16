'A good average bowler': Pelgrim passionate about her sport

City Memorial Bowling Club's Janet Pelgrim is glad she took up bowling six years ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The member of City's Western District Playing Area weekday pennant division two side was involved at the club for three years, watching from the sidelines before she decided to "give it a go".
"I love it, it's the best game," Pelgrim told The Standard.
"I mean it's the sportsmanship of it (which is great) but the social side of it is just fantastic and we've got a great club here, very social. Seven days a week you can come down and have a bowl or have a coffee whichever you like.
"It's very competitive, it's a sport you can play anywhere in Australia, against any age group, against any level. It's always a challenge if you're playing somebody better than yourself."
Pelgrim said a strength of bowls was that it could be played between people of all ages.
"In the Australia team they're all very young but you can have a 12-year-old playing against an 80-year-old," she said.
"That's the sport, that's the wonderful thing about it that age is no barrier."
Pelgrim formerly played tennis and netball and has lived in the Warrnambool region for 30 years, raising a family in the process.
The part-time retail worker described herself as a "good average bowler".
She won a B grade championship in just her second season and aims to progress to the top division.
Her City Rubies side sits fifth following a 52-all draw with Terang Red in round 11 on Tuesday, January 16.
"We started well, we've dropped off a bit but we're aiming to make the four," Pelgrim said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.