Track congestion delays train service as punctuality dips below 60 per cent

A Warrnambool-bound V/Line service has been cancelled on January 16, 2024, as punctuality on the line dips below 60 per cent.
V/Line announced the 10.13am Southern Cross - Warrnambool service would not run on Tuesday due to track congestion.
"Passengers can board the 10.30 Southern Cross - South Geelong service to Geelong and then board replacement coaches between Geelong and Warrnambool to complete their journey," the transport service announced online.
"We are sorry for the delay in your journey."
It comes after the 8.08am South Geelong - Southern Cross service was cancelled due to a defective door behind the drivers' cab.
The 7.20am Southern Cross - Warrnambool service was then delayed by 23 minutes.
Warrnambool line's punctuality dipped to 59.8 per cent in December 2023, down from 67.8 per cent the month before and well below the organisation's target of 92 per cent.
Reliability was 96.9 per cent on the line in December, slightly up on its target of 96 per cent but below the November result of 98.1.
