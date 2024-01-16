The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Track congestion delays train service as punctuality dips below 60 per cent

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
January 16 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Track congestion delays train service as punctuality dips below 60 per cent
Track congestion delays train service as punctuality dips below 60 per cent

A Warrnambool-bound V/Line service has been cancelled on January 16, 2024, as punctuality on the line dips below 60 per cent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.