Turned away: NDIS participants told there were no vacancies at Tasty Plate

An NDIS provider is disappointed potential participants were turned away from Tasty Plate.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The provider, who asked not to be named, said she was shocked to learn the cafe and catering business had closed due to a lack of participants.
"I've been contacted by a few families who were told their child wasn't a suitable participant to work at Tasty Plate," the provider said.
"I think the nature of the disabilities that both of these participants have - Down Syndrome and a mild intellectual disability - would have meant they would have needed a one on one staff ratio to begin that, but following that I believe those ratios would reduce."
The provider said she didn't believe participants who needed one-on-one support to begin with should be turned away if they have the funding in their NDIS plan to provide that.
"How have we reached a point where our most vulnerable community members aren't being given a chance?"
Andrew Goldsworthy, who has a mild intellectual disability, said he had an interview at Tasty Plate in November last year.
The 40-year-old said despite his years of experience in the hospitality and retail industries, he was told there were no vacancies in the program.
"They told me they had too many staff members and they told me they really only take school leavers," Mr Goldsworthy told The Standard.
He said he was disappointed because he was keen to return to the workforce.
"I was a bit annoyed when I heard they're closing because they don't have enough participants," Mr Goldsworthy said.
He said his NDIS funding would have covered a spot in the program.
"I only wanted about 15 hours a week - I miss the interaction with customers, the social aspect of working," Mr Goldsworthy said.
Meanwhile, a man who had considered volunteering at Tasty Plate said he was shocked to hear it was closing.
In December last year the man, who didn't want to be named, was given a tour of the cafe and was told by the manager the business had a bright future.
He said the manager spoke about expansion plans.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was incredibly saddened by the shock closure.
"I am still inundated with people ringing me because things just don't make sense," Ms Britnell said.
She said she wanted to know what Brophy's plans were for the Tasty Plate cafe building and the catering van.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora declined to comment when asked about the sudden demise of the business, which affects 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
The Standard spoke to a mother who expressed her disappointment when her son was turned away from the business after a four-week trial.
Leonie Guld's son, who is 23 and has costello syndrome and minor mobility issues, completed a four-week trial at Tasty Plate.
Mrs Guld said her son had always loved cooking and dreamed of working in hospitality.
However, he was told there was not a position for him after the four-week trial.
"We had been working as a family for a number of years with a goal for him to join Tasty Plate," Mrs Guld said.
"He was working for one day a week but at the end of the trial he was turned away."
Mrs Guld said she was told her son would need one-on-one support from a staff member at the cafe, which was the reason she was given for the decision.
She said she was shocked because her son had the funds in his NDIS plan to cover one-on-one support for at least six months.
"At the time I was told Tasty Plate was changing direction and their goal was to get them into mainstream employment in two to three years," Mrs Guld said.
The Standard has also heard from other people who say they were told there was a waiting list for Tasty Plate.
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman confirmed not every participant was accepted into the training program.
"We always worked to determine if Tasty Plate was a suitable fit for, first and foremost, the participant and then the program," he said.
"Participants who unfortunately were unable to join the program were encouraged to seek out other NDIS services to ensure they had an avenue to achieve their goals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.