The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Turned away: NDIS participants told there were no vacancies at Tasty Plate

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 17 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An NDIS provider is shocked participants were turned away from the business. Picture by Anthony Brady
An NDIS provider is shocked participants were turned away from the business. Picture by Anthony Brady

An NDIS provider is disappointed potential participants were turned away from Tasty Plate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.